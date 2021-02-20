Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $51.54

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 3,507,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 3.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

