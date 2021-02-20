Brokerages Set Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 2,793.75

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,489 ($32.52) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.83 billion and a PE ratio of 34.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,684.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,825.69.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

