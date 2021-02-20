Brokerages Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price at $17.33

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in eGain by 187.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in eGain by 19.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eGain in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 217,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

