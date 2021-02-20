Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $55.20

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,432,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.28. 684,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

