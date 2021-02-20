Brokerages Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Price Target at GBX 84.33

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 84.33 ($1.10).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). Insiders purchased 617 shares of company stock valued at $46,285 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

