Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price at $108.75

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $33,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

