Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.84. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Truist raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,880 shares of company stock worth $9,158,960. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

