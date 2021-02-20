Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce $106.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.31 million. Natera reported sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $385.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.94 million to $387.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $474.49 million, with estimates ranging from $451.11 million to $505.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natera.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Natera stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.61. 646,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,069,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

