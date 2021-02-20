Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $730.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.49 million to $759.60 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $731.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.59. The stock had a trading volume of 566,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,775,000 after purchasing an additional 214,105 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

