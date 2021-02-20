Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. Avaya reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.