Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.47. Etsy posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,625,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $227.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $239.47.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.