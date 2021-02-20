Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.09. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Chuy’s stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 453,311 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 121.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 276,439 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

