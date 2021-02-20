Brixmor Property Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of 983% compared to the typical daily volume of 214 call options.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

