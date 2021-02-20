British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $416.36

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.36 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 468.70 ($6.12). British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) shares last traded at GBX 459.80 ($6.01), with a volume of 2,586,316 shares changing hands.

BLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 457.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.83. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Also, insider Chris Grigg sold 180,000 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total value of £855,000 ($1,117,062.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,656 shares of company stock worth $1,303,190.

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

