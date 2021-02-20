British American Tobacco p.l.c. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.76.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTI. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

BTI opened at $36.27 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $43.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

