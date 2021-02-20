BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $14,266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 771,793 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $19.18 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

