Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $53-54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.44 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.44-0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $24.43 on Friday. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.03, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

