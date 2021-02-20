Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

