Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,336,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,645,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

