Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $601,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

