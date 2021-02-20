Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $337,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,108,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $48.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

