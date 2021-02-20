Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,384 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 88,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 89,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.78 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTS. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

