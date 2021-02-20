Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 208 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $77.11.

