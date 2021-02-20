Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brainsway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

BWAY stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 million, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Brainsway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainsway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Brainsway in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

