Bp Plc Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $339.91 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $346.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.