Bp Plc Sells 6,115 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $598.41 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $531.58 and a 200-day moving average of $425.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

