Bp Plc Sells 35,837 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,837 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

