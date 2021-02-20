Bp Plc Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,246 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,235,000 after purchasing an additional 706,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,282,006 shares of company stock worth $127,059,891. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

