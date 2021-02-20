Bp Plc Acquires 69,848 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bp Plc boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 252.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Paychex by 18.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.