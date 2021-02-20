Boosted Finance Price Reaches $29.81 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $29.81 or 0.00051928 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $195,173.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.65 or 0.00506374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00085106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00078650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.65 or 0.00408814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00026587 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

