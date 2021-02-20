boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOO. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 363 ($4.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. boohoo group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

