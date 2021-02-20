Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)’s (BNE) NA Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

BNE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$2.08.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$104.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. Insiders acquired 92,800 shares of company stock valued at $225,823 over the last 90 days.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

