Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$3.00

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$2.08.

TSE:BNE opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The stock has a market cap of C$104.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$3.31.

In other Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 92,800 shares of company stock worth $225,823.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

