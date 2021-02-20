Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

