Bobby Berman Sells 17,502 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CFR opened at $103.73 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $328,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

