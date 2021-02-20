BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Trading 0.1% Higher

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $81.94. 89 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.56% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

