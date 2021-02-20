BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “NA” Rating for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their na rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$23.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.96.

SRU.UN opened at C$25.08 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.39.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

