BMO Capital Markets Raises bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $56.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of BLUE opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

