Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.55. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 20,291 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

