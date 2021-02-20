Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Down 16.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s share price traded down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.84. 112,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,011,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,305,912.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blue Apron by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 297,071 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $123.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -3.23.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.