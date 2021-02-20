Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. 4,882,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,084. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

