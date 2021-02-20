Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BXMT. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.70.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

