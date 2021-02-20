BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $554.86

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 554.86 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.84). BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) shares last traded at GBX 591 ($7.72), with a volume of 990,310 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 557.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 465.47.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.