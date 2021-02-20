Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,074,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,997,000 after purchasing an additional 197,950 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 720,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 107,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 50.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

