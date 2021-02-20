BlackRock Inc. Sells 603,101 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,624,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603,101 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.93% of FirstEnergy worth $1,151,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of FE opened at $34.03 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

