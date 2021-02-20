BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Datadog worth $1,005,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Datadog by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,779,000 after buying an additional 281,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,748,000 after buying an additional 153,050 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,500.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $29,811,822.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,396,294 shares of company stock valued at $240,248,753. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

