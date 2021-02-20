BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,646,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,015,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,056,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.