BlackRock Inc. Has $971.37 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,641,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,882,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $971,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after buying an additional 784,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after buying an additional 736,213 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,612,000 after buying an additional 216,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,652,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,977,000 after buying an additional 1,189,742 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.78 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.