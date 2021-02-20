BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,086,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 801,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,113,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,939,000 after acquiring an additional 367,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $90.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $91.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60.

