BlackRock Inc. Buys 159,092 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.55% of Graco worth $1,036,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,558 shares of company stock worth $5,434,092. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

